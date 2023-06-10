West Fargo David’s Bridal set to close

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re a bride to be in the Fargo-Moorhead area, here’s a chance to get your special day attire at a discount.

On Saturday, an email was sent out warning customers that the David’s Bridal location located at 1500 13th Ave in West Fargo will be closing.

The entire store is on sale from 30-60% off the original price on regular merchandise.

This comes just weeks after David’s Bridal announced on April 17th that they were filing bankruptcy for the second time.

VN: called the store and they said that they can’t give a definite date as to when they will be closing at this time, due to corporate policy. VNL reached out to corporate but has yet to hear back.

