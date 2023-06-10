Breezy, Cooler, and Storm-Free Saturday

SATURDAY:

Finally a relief from the heat and muggy conditions, thanks to the cold front that dropped down from Canada on Friday. Morning lows will mostly be in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Skies will be mostly clear.

Into the midday hours, the wind will be increasing. Expect gusts out of the north-northeast to around 30 mph. Temperatures in the afternoon will only peak in the 70s for most, near 80 for a few. We will have mostly sunny skies through the day.

By evening, temperatures cool back into the 50s and 60s with gradually decreasing wind.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 50s for most, even a few upper 40s for some as we continue to feel the cooler air that was brought in late Friday. High temperatures will be quite similar to those on Saturday. Expect less wind and plentiful sunshine.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Next week temperatures are now looking to be on the cooler side for the first few days in the low 80s, but they rebound and heat back up in to the upper 80s and low 90s for a few days. The only battle with the skies we will have is the clouds and heat. The chances of any precipitation are pretty low and unorganized at this time.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY: Thursday we are going to continue the heat streak with temperatures still in the 90s with partly cloudy skies. As a front approaches, we are watching the potential for a few thunderstorms late Thursday. Once that front pushes through and exits, Friday will be on the cooler side with highs returning to the 70s and low 80s. Perhaps a lingering shower early in the day before drier conditions by afternoon. A bit warmer again on Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures jump right back up into the 80s to low 90s. Slight chance of a few storms late Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Long-range model guidance is suggesting some big-time heat for the third full week of June. We will keep you posted, but as of now we are alerting you to 90s for most.

