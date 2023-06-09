YMCA Fargo hosts swim safety session

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo’s Fercho Family YMCA aquatics center hosted a swim safety session for the kids of the FM area Friday (June 9th.) The kids enjoyed three sessions aimed at life jackets, backfloating, and what to do if they see someone in danger.

The first session helped get the kids comfortable wearing life jackets and having them get accustomed to the feeling of moving around in them. Children ages 1–4 have the highest drowning rates with 83% due to not wearing life jackets at the time. Kids are comfortable with what they are familiar with and it’s important to start

In the second session, swim instructors worked alongside kids in the pool teaching them how to roll over onto their backs. If a child’s arms and legs start to get tired you’ll want them on their backs with their heads facing up to keep their airways clear to avoid inhaling water.

The third session taught the importance of the phrase “throw don’t go.” If your child sees someone in danger in the water safety experts urge them not go in after them themselves, but to throw a life jacket or extend a floating device, and tell an adult.

Answers to frequently asked questions, contact information, and class lists can be found on the YMCA website at https://www.ymcacassclay.org/swim-school

