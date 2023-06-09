West Fargo Street Fair returns June 17

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The time is almost here is celebrate local artisans, crafters, vendors, and of course food trucks!

The annual West Fargo Street Fair is taking place at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at The Downtown Yards on Sheyenne district.

Officials want to remind you though, there is no parking beginning at 5 a.m. in the event area and the road will close at 6 a.m. for event setup.

The event area will then reopen for regular traffic and parking at 5 p.m.

For more information and updates, follow @WestFargoEvents on social media.

