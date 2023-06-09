“We just can’t have that up here”: Fargo Police discuss the reality of drug robberies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been several weeks since 16-year-old James Moore was found dead outside of a Fargo apartment complex, after being shot during a drug robbery.

So far, four men have been arrested in connection to his death, three of whom face murder charges.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says although the police department has made great headway so far, the investigation of the death of Moore is not over.

“I would not be surprised if there will be additional arrests or other violations of the law,” Zibolski said.

While many people have been frustrated with how few details we’re learning about the case, police say that there’s good reason for keeping information for the public limited.

“The only people who know those answers are the ones that were there unless we have publicly pushed that out and now everyone knows,” Zibolski said. “So it kind of destroys our ability to solve the crime and make sure that we are getting truthful information.”

Fargo police have said they believe the incident was not gang related, but it did start as a drug deal, thought of by the teen victim, which Zibolski said doesn’t happen very often.

“In Fargo, pretty rare, yeah, very rare,” Zibolski said. “In fact in my two and a half years we haven’t had one that I can remember.”

While many people feel like crime is rising in the city, Zibolski says the crime we see is no different from the crime that’s happening around the nation. And he says they will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of it.

“We wanna make sure that we are taking the approach that we have in this case,” Zibolski said. “Again, investigating and bringing forward all potential law violations, holding everyone accountable… We just can’t have that up here.”

Bail was set at $2million for Marcus Rexrode, the man accused of pulling the trigger, and $1million for Marcus Mccuin and Fabian Scott. They’ll all be back in court at the end of this month or early July.

Tommie Trent, also charged in the case, is out on a 25-hundred dollar bond.

