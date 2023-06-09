Take a Kid Fishing weekend in Minnesota

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11, Minnesotans can fish without licenses if they take children 15 or younger along - it’s the annual Take a Kid Fishing weekend.

“Connecting kids and families to the outdoors is a professional priority and a personal passion for me,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “With so many shore and pier fishing opportunities across our state, fishing is a fun and easy way to get outside and spend time together. I hope Minnesotans across the state take the opportunity this weekend to get outdoors and introduce the next generation to fishing.”

Youth 15 and younger do not require fishing licenses at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations. Take a Kid Fishing weekend allows adult Minnesotans to fish without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them.

“Fishing is fun and it’s a great way to spend time outdoors together with kids,” said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “Going fishing can be as simple as finding some rods and reels, finding or buying worms for bait, and heading to a nearby lake to give fishing a try.”

Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is one among many other outdoor opportunities available to Minnesotans during Great Outdoors Month. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.

