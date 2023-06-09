Site chosen for new Red River Regional Dispatch Center

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Regional Dispatch Center (RRRDC) has been developing plans to construct a new dispatch center. Over the past two years, multiple sites were evaluated and the architect evaluated and ranked four possible sites.

In May, the RRRDC Board of Authority voted to begin design work at the site on city-owned land located near the Public Safety Building at 4630 15th Avenue North in Fargo. The site that ranked highest was eliminated after the RRRDC Board of Authority could not negotiate acceptable terms for the lease of the land.

At the City Commission meeting on Monday, June 12, commissioners will vote to authorize the city attorney and fire chief to develop and agreement for use of the property on 15th Avenue North.

The Red River Regional Dispatch Center handles public safety communications and dispatch services for Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Cass County and Clay County. It is the first in the nation to cross state lines to manage dispatch operations and personnel independently from the agencies it serves.

The dispatch center is currently located at 300 NP Avenue in downtown Fargo.

