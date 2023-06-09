Security Guard involved in Shooting Star Casino assault charged

MAHNOMEN COUNTY (Valley News Live) - The security guard involved in the Shooting Star Casino assault from May 31 has officially been charged.

43-year-old Eugene Davis was charged on June 2nd with 5th degree assault. While the investigation continues on, the charges could change.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 26th at 10:30 a.m.

After speaking with police, the person assaulted by Davis was identified as 38-year-old Shawn Lee Wade.

The Mahnomen County Sherriff’s office told VNL that Wade was harassing someone in the casino, which is when security stepped in. Then Wade tried to attack security, which then led to the incident in the video.

Wade was charged with 4th degree assault, 5th degree assault and a terrorizing threat for saying he was going to kill a nurse.

White Earth Tribal Police are in charge of the investigation. Valley News Live did reach out to them but have yet to hear back.

