Pool-goers urged to shower, apply sunscreen before taking a dip

Swimming pool generic graphic.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Pool goers are encouraged to shower and apply sunscreen well before taking a dip to keep pools clean.

The Fargo Parks District says it had to close two pools on Monday, June 5 because of cloudy water. The spokesperson says if pool staff cannot see the bottom of the pool, they shut it down for safety reasons. Roger G. Gress and Southwest Rec. pools closed around 3 p.m. that Monday.

Parks staff say the pool becomes cloudy for multiple reasons, including an early-season rush, sunscreen, and the filters just starting back up.

Staff are now encouraging people to apply sunscreen before going in the water and letting it dry completely.

