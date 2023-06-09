Cooking with Cash Wa
New coffee school opens in Grand Forks

Classes are offered once a month.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Ever wondered what it takes to professionally be a coffee master or learn about the business? A new coffee school is open now in Grand Forks.

This is the first month, the North Dakota Coffee School has offered classes such as barista training. The school also teaches coffee shop owners or those looking to start a coffee business.

The CEO says she started the school to share tips for a successful coffee business.

“We know a little bit about business, but we don’t have a lot of knowledge about the different ways that we may be able to create that success. With the North Dakota Coffee School, we’re hoping to teach those people, especially the owners, the big picture. What are your goals? What do you want to do in 5 years? What do you want to do in 10 years,” said Sandi Luck, the CEO of the North Dakota Coffee School and owner of Bully Brew Coffee & ND Coffee Roastery.

Classes are offered once a month and information to sign up can be found on the company website.

