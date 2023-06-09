Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead Restorative Care Center possible closure

Care facility failed to meet standards.
Care facility failed to meet standards.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live received several whistleblower complaints, also confirmed by residents, that the Moorhead Restorative Care Center will effectively close in two weeks.

Residents and their families tell us the facility failed to comply with Medicare and Medicaid participation requirements, leaving residents of the facility scrambling to find a new home. Many in the facility need handicap accessible homes and additional care services, making it that much harder to find.

Moorhead Restorative Care Center reportedly received a notice from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that their affiliation will be terminated on June 20. Residents and their families are being told the decision has been appealed by the facility, but they won’t know when or if the appeal will be accepted.

We reached out to the facility directly and were told that nobody was allowed to talk to the media due to signed agreements from employees.

You can find more information on the centers history of failed safety inspections following the link here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo caregiver charged after making fraudulent purchases
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
Rent hikes in Fargo
Fargo renters struggling
Semi hauling pigs rolls over in Little Canada, MN
Traffic diverted as State Patrol corrals pigs on Minnesota interstate
(Source: MGN)
Man sentenced in ND human smuggling case

Latest News

Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo caregiver charged after making fraudulent purchases
VNL @ 5: Keeping safe: What to look for, ask before hiring in-home care staff
5:00 PM News June 9 - Part 1
5:00 PM News June 9 - Part 3
5:00 PM News June 9 - Part 2