Moorhead Restorative Care Center possible closure

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live received several whistleblower complaints, also confirmed by residents, that the Moorhead Restorative Care Center will effectively close in two weeks.

Residents and their families tell us the facility failed to comply with Medicare and Medicaid participation requirements, leaving residents of the facility scrambling to find a new home. Many in the facility need handicap accessible homes and additional care services, making it that much harder to find.

Moorhead Restorative Care Center reportedly received a notice from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that their affiliation will be terminated on June 20. Residents and their families are being told the decision has been appealed by the facility, but they won’t know when or if the appeal will be accepted.

We reached out to the facility directly and were told that nobody was allowed to talk to the media due to signed agreements from employees.

You can find more information on the centers history of failed safety inspections following the link here.

