Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An apartment fire in Fargo on June 2nd at the Village Park apartment complex claimed the lives of two.

26-year-old Jose Adrian Zamarron-Tellez and 3-year-old Serenity Rae Zamarron both passed away from injuries sustained from the incident.

“They were very happy together. Adrian was a proud father, real proud father. Serenity was a very happy little girl” said Christina Zammarron, mother of Adrian and grandmother of Serenity.

The family has started GoFundMe pages honoring their loved ones.

“I wanna make a nice memorable shrine for him and my granddaughter. Everything is gonna go towards them” said Zamarron.

The family wants Adrian and Serenity to be remembered by who they were and not how they passed.

Adrian was a registered organ donor and has already saved the lives of 3 people, including one who is the same age as his daughter.

“He had, uh, his heart donated to...A 61-year-old male, his left kidney and liver to a 65-year-old male, and his right kidney to a 3-year-old boy, so he was a hero too” said Zamarron.

If you wish to honor Adrian and Serenity and their family, you can visit these links to their GoFundMe pages:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/afathersonandabeautifulsoul

https://www.gofundme.com/f/serenityrae

