Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Grand Forks juvenile charged after assault with firearm

(Grand Forks Police Department)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least one juvenile has been charged after another juvenile was assaulted near the Grand Forks Public Library Thursday afternoon.

Several witnesses described a fight that took place on the west side of the library between several individuals. The suspects in this incident are all juveniles; therefore their identities will not be released.

Police say one of the suspects used a firearm to strike the victim in the head, causing a laceration. The firearm believed to have been used has been recovered. The victim was treated at Altru ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending and have been filed, though they didn’t specify how many individuals may be charged. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
stock graphic
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash
Wheel MSUM
MSUM student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo woman faces multiple charges after making fraudulent purchases

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Doug Burgum's presidential campaign
Reaction from Fargo and beyond as Doug Burgum announces run for president
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor
Adrian Zamarron was a registered organ donor and has already saved the lives of 3 people,...
Man who passed in Fargo fire saves 3 lives as organ donor