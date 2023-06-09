Grand Forks juvenile charged after assault with firearm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least one juvenile has been charged after another juvenile was assaulted near the Grand Forks Public Library Thursday afternoon.

Several witnesses described a fight that took place on the west side of the library between several individuals. The suspects in this incident are all juveniles; therefore their identities will not be released.

Police say one of the suspects used a firearm to strike the victim in the head, causing a laceration. The firearm believed to have been used has been recovered. The victim was treated at Altru ER for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are pending and have been filed, though they didn’t specify how many individuals may be charged. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.