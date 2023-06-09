Gov. Burgum hits campaign trail in Iowa

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) is getting out on the trail and introducing himself to potential Republican voters.

In his first major stop outside North Dakota since announcing his 2024 run, Gov. Burgum is going to Iowa on Friday, June 9. Iowa is an early-voting state in the primary and caucus cycle and can give a big boost to any candidate hoping to clinch the nomination, although not necessary to win the nomination in the end.

In 2016, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) won the Iowa Caucus, but didn’t go on to win the nomination.

Many political analysts say Gov. Burgum will struggle with name recognition in a crowded field with well-known names like Trump, Pence and DeSantis.

Gov. Burgum has four stops planned in Iowa.

