Fargo renters struggling

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recent study by Consumer Affairs says North Dakota is the #1 state for renters. They considered factors such as cost, rental availability, and security. But, renters in Fargo aren’t so sure it’s a good deal.

Thomas Rasmussen says he and his friends experienced an average rent increase of 11% in just the last year.

“I can see how it could be renter-friendly in areas that aren’t as populated by a higher metro,” explains Rasmussen. He believes the growth Fargo is experiencing has led to an increase in prices, as well as the newer apartments with extra amenities that most people can’t afford.

Tenants have more issues than just the rising cost of rent.

“He says, well I’m not giving you your damage deposit back until you bring me a receipt of a professional carpet cleaner,” recounts Dale Anderson. He says there’s nothing in the lease saying they needed to hire a professional carpet cleaner and when he was “checked out” of his apartment there was no mention of it either. Anderson also claims apartment complex he recently moved out of was “unsafe and unethical.”

To ensure you get your security deposit back, Rasmussen’s advise is to get photos when you check in, take photos when you check out, and document everything.

Research and data gathered from Zillow shows North Dakota’s major metropolitan areas experienced a nearly 18 percent increase in rent within the last 3 years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.