Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Fargo renters struggling

Fargo experiences increase in rent
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A recent study by Consumer Affairs says North Dakota is the #1 state for renters. They considered factors such as cost, rental availability, and security. But, renters in Fargo aren’t so sure it’s a good deal.

Thomas Rasmussen says he and his friends experienced an average rent increase of 11% in just the last year.

“I can see how it could be renter-friendly in areas that aren’t as populated by a higher metro,” explains Rasmussen. He believes the growth Fargo is experiencing has led to an increase in prices, as well as the newer apartments with extra amenities that most people can’t afford.

Tenants have more issues than just the rising cost of rent.

“He says, well I’m not giving you your damage deposit back until you bring me a receipt of a professional carpet cleaner,” recounts Dale Anderson. He says there’s nothing in the lease saying they needed to hire a professional carpet cleaner and when he was “checked out” of his apartment there was no mention of it either. Anderson also claims apartment complex he recently moved out of was “unsafe and unethical.”

To ensure you get your security deposit back, Rasmussen’s advise is to get photos when you check in, take photos when you check out, and document everything.

Research and data gathered from Zillow shows North Dakota’s major metropolitan areas experienced a nearly 18 percent increase in rent within the last 3 years.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
stock graphic
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash
Wheel MSUM
MSUM student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
Fargo woman arrested after making fraudulent purchases
Fargo woman faces multiple charges after making fraudulent purchases

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Park Rapids fire
Dog saves owner from house fire in Park Rapids
6:00PM Weather June 8
6:00PM News June 8- Part 1