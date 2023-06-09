Doug Burgum begins Presidential campaign in Iowa

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Burgum is in Iowa, and he spent all day trying to convince Republican voters that he should be their guy for president.

When you’re running for President, you have to make a splash in Iowa.

“Coming to Iowa, with our first in the nation caucuses for the Republican party, really makes Iowa the focal point of where he needs to be,” said Chris Wehrman, from Ankeny, Iowa.

A focal point indeed. Iowan Republicans have gotten a healthy dose of Doug Burgum the past few days.

“I thought he just addresses things so well. What this nation needs is someone with leadership like that,” said Dwain Swanson, from Ankeny, Iowa.

And largely, Governor Burgum said, it’s been a warm welcome.

“From people in Iowa, I’d say one signal we get is they want to see us on the debate stage,” said Burgum.

As for issues the Iowa Republicans expressed concern about, Governor Burgum was asked about how would deal with election integrity, China, inflation...

And it just about always came back to energy.

“The world right now is in a very unstable place, and it’s in that unstable place because of energy policy. The energy policy of the Biden Administration is 100% backwards,” said Burgum.

That one really hit home for voters Your News Leader spoke to.

“Energy, I think the importance of energy is vitally important. I think his knowledge, on a global level, is critical to share with Iowans,” said Wehrman.

Voters that were spoken to also resonated with his backstory.

“He’s come up the hard way, and we need people that understand what they’ve accomplished, and he’s accomplished an awful lot in the business world,” said Swanson.

Burgum had a busy day. In five hours, he went to a country club, a machinery plant, the world pork expo, and a diner.

Next, he heads to New Hampshire.

