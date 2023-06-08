Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Three minors, one man hurt in crash after leading law enforcement on high-speed chase

Three minors, one man hurt in crash after leading law enforcement on highspeed chase
Three minors, one man hurt in crash after leading law enforcement on highspeed chase(WCAX)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHNOMEN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office says two minors and a 21-year-old man were hurt during a crash, after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

Officials say it happened just after 3 am on June 6. The sheriff’s office says deputies started chasing a stolen car between Mahnomen and Waubun on Hwy 59. At one point, the speeds reached up to 113 miles per hour.

Soon after, the stolen car left the roadway and rolled several times. One of the passengers, a male minor, was ejected. There were three others in the car, including another male minor and a female minor. The driver was 21-year-old Alexander Goeller of Mahnomen.

Two of the minors were flown to a Fargo hospital for their injuries. Another one of them and Goeller were evaluated at a local hospital and discharged. Goeller was taken to a nearby jail.

Officials say investigators learned about several Ottertail businesses being burglarized earlier in the night by one or more of those involved in the chase. The car used in the pursuit was stolen from one of those businesses. A stolen gun was also recovered.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Police Department, and Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
stock graphic
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash
Wheel MSUM
MSUM student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
North Dakota Deer Hunting Applications are due on June 7.
Deer hunting application deadline June 7

Latest News

Sanford Health Clinic in Horace, ND
Sanford Health to open new clinic in Horace
5:00 PM News June 8 - Part 1
5:00 PM News June 8 - Part 3
5:00 PM Weather June 8
5:00 PM News June 8 - Part 2