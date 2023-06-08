Strong to Severe Storms Move in this Evening

THURSDAY EVENING

We are heating things up again west of the river! The front that has been hanging around has been pretty stationary near the Red River Valley, so the west will remain the hottest through the late week. This is where we can again anticipate 80s and low 90s.

The stationary front will also be a boundary on which storms will continue to form into this evening from the west. There is another risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Thursday within the Red River Valley and points west into eastern ND. There have been a couple of thundershowers/storms popping up through eastern ND, but the risk of stronger storms arrives a bit later this evening.

By about 7pm, we will start to see a few more storms pushing into northeastern ND from the west. These storms move south and east into southeastern ND by about 9pm. We are watching for a few of these storms to become strong to severe this evening.

Once again, large hail to 1″, damaging gusts to 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.

Within the Red River Valley and east across MN, conditions will be quieter and drier. A few thunderstorms (non-severe) may hold together into the southern Valley before eventually falling apart as they continue to move south.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: A cold front pushes south out of Canada by Friday. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday once again along the front, but severe is not anticipated.

THIS WEEKEND:. This weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot and stormy weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s with breezy conditions on Saturday. The overall pattern looks dry all weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Next week temperatures are now looking to be on the cooler side for the first few days in the low 80s, but they rebound and heat back up in to the upper 80s and low 90s for a few days. The only battle with the skies we will have is the clouds and heat. The chances of any precipitation are pretty low and unorganized at this time.

