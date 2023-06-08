Cooking with Cash Wa
Sculpture stolen from ND Museum of Art found near dumpster

By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sculpture that went missing from the North Dakota Museum of Art last October was found near a dumpster behind a bar.

The ‘Garden Circle’, the piece of art that went missing, had been a fixture at the museum since 1998. It disappeared Halloween weekend of 2022. You can watch out reporting on that here.

There were no cameras on that side of the campus, making it difficult to figure out where the sculpture went.

Two people after spotted it last week leaning up against a dumpster behind Southgate Casino Bar and Grill, and brought it to the UND police station. It’s damaged, but officials believe it is repairable.

At one point, the museum was offering a reward of $1,000 for the return of their beloved statue. They’re donating funds raised from their ‘Go Fund Me’ to fix the sculpture.

