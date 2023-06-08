Sanford Health clinic coming to Horace in Nov.

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health, the largest rural health system in the United States, is opening a new clinic in Horace, N.D.

The Sanford Horace Clinic, set to open in November, will feature primary care services and will include 10 exam rooms. Sanford Horace will be the home to three providers to begin with and will offer walk-in services.

There is enough space to accommodate additional providers as the need grows in the community. The $3 million, 7,000-square-foot facility is the first medical clinic built in Horace, one of the fastest growing cities in North Dakota.

“As the Fargo metro continues to grow, Sanford Health is prepared to continue investing in services to meet the future health care needs of our patients. We are excited to open our clinic in Horace,” said Kathryn Norby, Sanford Health executive director, primary care and behavioral health. “No matter where they live, we want people to have easy access to health care. The opening of this clinic is a testament to our commitment to provide our communities and the patients we serve with convenient and accessible health care.”

Sanford has a long history of steadily growing its primary and specialty care services in North Dakota. Bringing health care close to home is something Sanford prides itself on, and the Sanford Horace Clinic is another example of continuing to invest in the communities it serves.

In June 2019, the Sanford Veterans Square Clinic opened in Southwest Fargo, and in September 2019, the new Sanford West Fargo Clinic opened its doors with expanded space and services.

Sanford Fargo features three hospitals, and the Sanford Horace Clinic will be the eighth Sanford clinic in the Fargo-Moorhead metro to offer primary care services.

“The Horace population boom is very real, and being able to provide services close to home to those in living Horace and surrounding rural communities such as Kindred and Walcott, will help save patients travel time for their health care,” said Andrew Larson, Sanford Health director, primary care. “We look forward to being a member of the Horace community and providing the world-class health care that we pride ourselves on.”

Construction on the Sanford Horace Clinic began in June 2022. The clinic is in the Shoppes at Horace strip mall located at 7951 Jacks Way.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.