Polk County facing shortage of 911 dispatchers

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota counties are facing a critical need for more public safety telecommunicators. These staffing shortages increase the strain on current employees by adding to their workloads and stress levels and impacting service to the community. Polk is one of several impacted counties, also including Hennepin, Isanti, Chisago, Dakota, Sibley and Carver County.

To help recruit more PSTs — also known as 911 dispatchers — the state launched a new campaign featuring digital ads, videos, articles and public service announcements. Print advertisements, billboards and a dedicated website also encourage potential candidates to apply.

“Unless you see what our PSTs go through on a daily basis, you can’t fully grasp the depth of their composure, their compassion and their bravery. You’d also miss out on seeing their satisfaction when they help their neighbors, save a life, and bond with their colleagues. That’s why we’re encouraging anyone interested in becoming a PST to sit in on a shift and see for themselves what the position entails,” said ECN Director Dana Wahlberg.

When someone calls 911, it is usually during one of their worst moments. But the calm voice on the other end of the line can help the caller regain equilibrium, order and direction over what’s unfolding. Just knowing someone is there to provide help can also provide hope. That’s why answering that line is more than just a job: It’s a responsibility and a calling, officials say.

“These are talented, but regular people doing extraordinary things. The ability to be extraordinary could be inside of you too just waiting to appear as a part of our team. I ask that you take a moment to learn more about a PST career and picture yourself doing extraordinary things with us each day,” said Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck.

Every day is different for these first, first responders, but the critical decision-making skills they develop during the training process and on the job allow them to meet those challenges head on.

“Dispatchers are on the front lines of an emergency when someone calls or texts 911 for help. While they are unseen, they are saving lives, right alongside those first responders on the scene,” said Wahlberg. “They have skillsets and training that enable them to notice subtleties during a call that could mean the difference between life and death. It’s a stressful job, but vital for helping Minnesotans through every emergency every day.”

At more than 100 PSAPs across Minnesota, public safety telecommunicators answer these calls for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. In 2022, these dedicated professionals answered more than 2.85 million calls.

More information and the link to apply is available here.

