Permit issues postpone Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome at Fargo Brewing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A popular local band says they’re disappointed to announce they won’t be able to play a scheduled live show at Fargo Brewing Company on Friday, June 9.

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome says they were informed by the promoter, Jade Presents, that Friday’s show won’t happen. They are working to reschedule for a later date.

“We are very sad to announce that this Friday’s show at Fargo Brewing Company, a tribute to “Soul Train,” has been postponed. We are very sad about this, as we were ready to put on a GREAT show!”

Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome has several more shows coming up, including RiverArts in Moorhead on June 13, Zoo Brew at the Red River Zoo on June 21 and Symphony Rocks! at Bluestem on August 17.

At the May 15 Fargo City Commission Meeting, Jade Presents asked commissioners to increase the number of outdoor amplified sound permits. At that time, Jade Nielson of Jade Presents said the request relates to the Fargo Brewing parking lot at 610 North University Drive.

During 2020 and 2021, as part of the COVID-19 emergency declaration, the city raised the limit to five permits every 30 days for any given location. Now that the emergency declaration has expired, the limit is back down to one permit every 30 days.

On Wednesday, June 7, the City Commission met in executive session to consult with the city attorney about possible litigation pertaining to Fargo Brewing Company amplified sound permitting.

Valley News Live has contacted Jade Presents and Fargo Brewing Company for comment, but have not yet heard back.

