Nickelback expands 2023 tour, adds stop at FARGODOME

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock band Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour,” in support of their most recent 10th studio album, “Get Rollin’.”

Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this year across North America, including a stop in Fargo, ND at the FARGODOME on Thursday, October 5th, 2023.

Brantley Gilbert and special guest Josh Ross are also joining the expanded tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.

