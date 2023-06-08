Minnesota woman dies in custody in Sioux Falls jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 41-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her cell at the Minnehaha County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

The woman was discovered around 2 p.m. during a routine cell check.

Staff began administering life-saving efforts. First responders arrived to assist with those efforts, but they were not successful.

The woman had been placed in the Minnehaha County Jail just before 10 a.m. that day for DWI First, Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Ingesting, Inhaling Substance to Become Intoxicated.

The Division of Criminal Investigation has been contacted by the Sheriff’s Office to review the investigation.

No foul play is suspected.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and will be done so by the county coroner.

