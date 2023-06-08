Metroflex Gym urges member safety after attempted unauthorized entry

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours on Monday, June 5, gym-goers at Metroflex in Fargo witnessed an attempted entry by an unidentified individual who raised concerns among staff and patrons.

The individual attempted to follow two existing members inside the facility, before members told the individual he wasn’t allowed entry unless he presented an active key.

Laura Fogderud, the Gym Manager at Metroflex, expressed gratitude towards the vigilance of the members who stood their ground and denied entry to the individual.

“Luckily a member told the guy, you can’t come in here unless you have your own fob,” Fogderud said.

Efforts were initially made by gym staff to identify the person and determine if they were indeed a member, only to come to the conclusion no one had any relation as to who the individual is.

“We first of all tried to identify who this person was after we saw the footage. “Fogderud said. “We tried to see exactly who he was and if he was even a member but no one seemed to recognize him.”

Metroflex Gym has a strict no unauthorized guests or members policy, reinforcing the significance of members following the established rules. Fogderud expressed her satisfaction with the members’ adherence to the policy.

“I’m just glad that our members followed our rules,” Fogerud said. “We’re not supposed to have anyone piggybacking in.”

Drew Ross, a member of Metroflex, also expressed his pride in the gym community’s support in turning away the unwanted guest.

“It really speaks to the strength of our members,” Ross said. “we’re a community here. We look out for each other and we protect each other, and it’s instances like that that make me proud to be a member.”

Reflecting on the incident, management at Metroflex offered advice to individuals using 24-hour facilities regardless of location.

“Be aware and don’t let anyone in you don’t know. Even if you do know them or think you know them, they might not be a member or might not be able to get in for a reason,” Fogderud Said.

