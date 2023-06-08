Man sentenced in ND human smuggling case

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Mexican national is sentenced to 18 months in prison for a human smuggling case out of North Dakota.

Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo of Georgia was sentenced for conspiracy to transport unauthorized aliens. Along with the 18 months prison sentence, Arzola-Carrillo was sentenced to one-year supervised release and $100 special assessment.

Authorities say Arzola-Carrillo conspired, coordinated and partially carried out the smuggling of a group of seven undocumented immigrants from Mexico to the United States via the Canadian border into North Dakota. It happened in November 2022, and the harsh winter conditions at the time prompted the immigrants to seek help from Pembina County authorities.

Arzola-Carrillo’s co-defendant, Ernesto Falcon Jr., is set for a change-of-plea and sentence hearing on August 21, 2023.

According to an affidavit, Falcon called police just after 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 saying his van had gotten stuck in snow near the intersection of Co. Rd. 55 and 138th Ave. in Pembina County. The van was found near a yard just west of Neche, ND. The affidavit indicates Falcon and Arzola-Carrillo had been walking for nearly 40 minutes to meet the family they were to transport, before calling the sheriff’s office due to the dangerous weather conditions.

A Pembina County Deputy responded to the call and found nine people stranded. Among the group were Falcon Jr. and Arzola-Carrillo, five other adults who admitted to being in the country illegally, and two children, ages 9 and 4. The affidavit indicates it was a family from Michoacan, Mexico. The five adults and two children have been put in removal proceedings, according to Border Patrol.

This case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol, with assistance from the Pembina County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

