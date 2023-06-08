Human remains found in MN, man arrested in case

NEAR MABEL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are working to identify human remains found in southern Minnesota and have one man under arrest in connection to the case.

The Winona Police Department says on Wednesday, June 7, authorities found a body in some brush off Hwy. 43 near Mabel, MN. Authorities say they found the body from information obtained during the investigation for the missing Madeline Kingsbury.

Police say because of this information, they arrested 29-year-old Adam Fravel on suspicion of second-degree murder.

27-year-old Kingsbury went missing on March 31 after dropping her two young children off at daycare, according to media reports.

Fravel was identified as Kingsbury’s ex and the father of her two children. In statements to the media, Fravel has denied any involvement in the case.

At this time, authorities have not positively identified the remains as Kingsbury’s, and are asking for space in the investigation as they conduct examinations and notify family.

A news conference is expected sometime on Thursday, June 8 as authorities learn more information.

