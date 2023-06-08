Cooking with Cash Wa
Dog saves owner from house fire in Park Rapids

Park Rapids fire
Park Rapids fire(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A dog saved his owner from a fire Wednesday morning in Park Rapids.

In the very early hours of the morning, Park Rapids Firefighters were paged to a structure fire. They say the home was fully involved when they got there and appears to be a complete loss.

While the owner was sleeping, his dog Jax recognized the fire and woke up his best friend by biting his hand so he could get out of the home.

Firefighters are crediting Jax with saving the man’s life, saying it’s not clear if there were working smoke alarms in the home. They urge you to test your smoke alarms and change batteries regularly and remember, a 10-year old smoke alarm is recommended to be changed.

