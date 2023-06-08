Community rallying around Fargo Police Sergeant battling brain tumor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is rallying around a Sergeant with the Fargo Police Department who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

37-years old Tyrell Fauske has been with FPD for 10 years. He was just diagnosed with a brain tumor in his right temporal lobe. The type of tumor is not yet known, but his physicians have scheduled surgery for mid-June.

His brother has started a fundraiser for Tyrell and his wife, Amanda (an elementary music teacher), and their two young boys (ages 4 and 6). Click here to view the GoFundMe.

