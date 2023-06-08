The color of a child’s swimsuit could help save their life

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hot temperatures are here to stay in the Valley and many families are looking to visit a pool or lake to cool off. Experts are warning parents to consider certain factors when buying their child’s swimsuit.

A research study evaluated 14 swimsuits of different colors and their visibility in a pool and a lake. When shopping for a swimsuit, water safety experts say to consider picking a color that can easily be seen in the water.

“Having really bright high contrast colors. Neon colors, Neon green, orange, yellow. It allows for easier identification of a child,” said Melissa Hajdar, the community life educator for Sanford SafeKids.

With the recent release of The Little Mermaid, water safety experts are warning parents to stay extra vigilant around water if they purchase their child a swimsuit with a mermaid tail.

This type of swimwear can be restricting and limit a child’s swimming capabilities.

