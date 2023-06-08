Child being flown to Fargo following incident at pool in Minot

Cooking with Cash Wa
Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot(Courtesy: Minot Parks)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A child is being airlifted to a hospital in Fargo following an incident Wednesday at the Roosevelt Park Pool in Minot.

According to Capt. Dale Plessas with the Minot Police Department, they received a report of an unresponsive six-year-old boy at the pool.

Plessas said a nurse practitioner on scene began performing CPR, and when Minot Fire arrived, they took over life-saving measures.

The boy’s family told Your News Leader that as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, he is in stable condition and was being airlifted to Fargo.

Plessas said the incident remains under investigation.

Elly DesLauriers, the executive director for Minot Parks, provided the following statement to Your News Leader:

“An incident occurred at the Roosevelt Park Pool late [Wednesday] afternoon. A child was removed from the main pool and lifeguards performed life-saving actions along with emergency responders. The child was then taken away by ambulance to Trinity Hospital. Safety of our patrons is of our utmost priority. Our thoughts are with the patron and their family along with all involved.”

The park district closed the pool for Wednesday evening’s session in light of the incident. DesLauriers told Your News Leader they would determine Thursday morning whether to open for the day.

Your News Leader will update this story as we learn more.

