Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Caribou Coffee opens at former Pizza Hut in north Fargo

Caribou Coffee
Caribou Coffee(Caribou Coffee / Facebook)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Caribou Coffee opened a new coffeehouse in north Fargo on Thursday, June 8. It’s near the intersection of 19th Avenue North and University Drive at the former Pizza Hut location.

The full-service coffeehouse will feature both indoor and outdoor dining spaces as well as a drive thru. The new summer menu features Classic Espresso Tonic and Cherry Peach Espresso Tonic. Customers can also order breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

A grand opening celebration includes special offers Friday, June 9. Caribou Perks members in the Fargo area who visit that day and all weekend can enjoy a BOGO 50% offer when they order ahead using the Caribou Coffee app.

For every visit during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11), Caribou will donate $1 to Make-a-Wish North Dakota.

Caribou is at 1207 19th Avenue North in Fargo. It is open Monday through Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
stock graphic
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash
Wheel MSUM
MSUM student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Madeline Kingsbury.
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found, ex-boyfriend arrested
North Dakota Deer Hunting Applications are due on June 7.
Deer hunting application deadline June 7

Latest News

Sanford Health Clinic in Horace, ND
Sanford Health to open new clinic in Horace
Horace, N.D.
Sanford Health clinic coming to Horace in Nov.
During calls, dispatchers are responsible for taking down information that will help emergency...
Polk County facing shortage of 911 dispatchers
Tyrell Fauske
Community rallying around Fargo Police Sergeant battling brain tumor