Caribou Coffee opens at former Pizza Hut in north Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Caribou Coffee opened a new coffeehouse in north Fargo on Thursday, June 8. It’s near the intersection of 19th Avenue North and University Drive at the former Pizza Hut location.

The full-service coffeehouse will feature both indoor and outdoor dining spaces as well as a drive thru. The new summer menu features Classic Espresso Tonic and Cherry Peach Espresso Tonic. Customers can also order breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and snacks.

A grand opening celebration includes special offers Friday, June 9. Caribou Perks members in the Fargo area who visit that day and all weekend can enjoy a BOGO 50% offer when they order ahead using the Caribou Coffee app.

For every visit during grand opening weekend (Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11), Caribou will donate $1 to Make-a-Wish North Dakota.

Caribou is at 1207 19th Avenue North in Fargo. It is open Monday through Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday: 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.