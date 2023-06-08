Another Risk for Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

THURSDAY:

Temperatures by Thursday morning will be coolest east across MN with 50s to low 60s. Mid 60s to possibly near 70 to start the day within the Valley and across eastern ND. There is also potential for patchy fog in eastern ND during the morning hours.

By lunchtime, we heat things up again west of the river! The front that has been hanging around has been pretty stationary near the Red River Valley, so the west will remain the hottest through the late week. This is where we can again anticipate 80s and low 90s.

The stationary front will also be a boundary on which storms will form. There is another risk of isolated severe thunderstorms Thursday within the Red River Valley and points west into eastern ND. Once again, large hail to 1″, damaging gusts to 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threats.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

FRIDAY: The hottest days look to be Thursday as another cold front pushes south out of Canada by Friday. This will bring cooler temperatures on Friday with highs in the 70s and low 80s to wrap up the week. There may be a few showers and thunderstorms on Friday once again, but the better chance will be south.

THIS WEEKEND:. Next weekend finally brings some decent relief from the prolonged stretch of hot weather. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s along with a few in the 70s. The overall pattern looks dry.

NEXT WEEK: Next week temperatures are now looking to heat back up in to the 80s and low 90s. The only battle with the skies we will have is the clouds. The chances of any precipitation are pretty low and unorganized at this time.

