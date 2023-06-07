Yoga in the Park starts today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s that time of year to grab your friends, yoga mat and get ready to stretch, breathe, and connect with nature during this summer’s Yoga in the Park series.

If you’re not a professional, it’s no problem. This is for all skill levels! Registration isn’t required, but a suggested free will donation of $5 is accepted. It will go to local charities.

You can rent a yoga mat, but they’re limited. Those will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The classes are at Rheault Farm on Wednesday’s from 6 to 7 in the evening. The program will run every Wednesday through the summer. The last one will be on August 9.

For complete event details visit FargoParks.com or call 701-499-6060.

Rheault Farm is located at 2902 25th Street S in Fargo.

