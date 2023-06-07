Cooking with Cash Wa
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEAR NORTHFIELD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is dead after a pickup vs. tractor crash in southern MN.

It’s a tragic reminder to watch out for large equipment as farmers continue to work the fields this summer.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Tuesday, June 6 along Highway 56 in Goodhue County, just east of Northfield, MN.

Authorities say the tractor was heading north on the highway as the pickup was heading south when the two crashed around 11:15 p.m.

The 48-year-old woman from Kenyon, MN driving the pickup died in the crash.

The 19-year-old man from Northfield, MN driving the tractor was not hurt.

The name of the victim is expected to be released at a later time.

