Teachers learn computer science at Ignite ND Conference

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Normally it is the teachers getting up in front of the classroom lecturing, but on Wednesday, they were the ones getting a lesson. The Ignite ND Conference at BSC aims to help teachers learn how to teach computer science.

Hot topics of the conference this year included ChatGPT and AI in the classroom. The software was launched in November and some schools like BSC have already established guidelines for students’ usage. So far, the North Dakota University System and the Department of Public Instruction have not made any rules regarding the software. DPI says right now it is up to districts on how it is regulated, but are working with federal and state agencies on the topic.

“What it is going to do to benefit our kids. How to best equip our teacher to know how to use it and know how to work with it. So, we are still in that learning phase. It’s so new, it is nothing to be scared of, it’s just something we need to understand on how to implement it,” said Steve Snow with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction.

A panel will discuss ChatGPT and AI in education at the conference in more detail on Thursday.

