Pavement buckles on 20th Street South in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Street crews in Moorhead worked quickly Wednesday morning to get a busy road fixed after the pavement buckled in the heat.

Police were directing traffic on 20th Street near 19th Avenue South. The damage was across the full length of 20th Street.

Road crews were able to get the portion of the road patched up, but cones and signage are in place to let people know about the repair.

