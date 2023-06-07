North Dakota’s first presidential candidate: William Lemke

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is running for president. And you might be thinking to yourself, have any other North Dakotans ever run for president?

Teddy Roosevelt obviously spent some time in North Dakota, but he wasn’t from here. Gary Johnson, who was the libertarian candidate in 2012 and 2016, was born in Minot, but he doesn’t claim North Dakota as his home.

Enter: William Lemke, North Dakota’s Representative in Congress for twenty years and the Union Party’s nominee in the 1936 election.

It wasn’t uncommon for farmers in North Dakota to say, “Lemke for President.”

“Bill Lemke had been a fighter for the farmers throughout much of his career. So, that was his main platform, was making sure that as the nation grew, that we protected agricultural interests as well,” said Mark Springer, a politics professor at the University of Mary.

Lemke was a charter member of the Non-Partisan League, a faction of the Republican Party that rose to power in the late 1910s. They established the Bank of North Dakota and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator, which are still around today.

“It was created in 1915/16 as a political tool that would say, ‘We’re non-partisan.’ In other words, ‘We’re not a Democrat, we’re not a Republican, we’re for you, the farmers.’ But the reality, of course, even back then, the entire political structure of North Dakota was, if you ran as a Republican, and you won the primary, you won the election in November,” said Perry Hornbacher, a professor of history at Bismarck State College.

So, despite his association with the Non-Partisan League, he was a lifelong Republican. And he successfully ran for the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican eight times. But in 1936, Lemke challenged incumbent President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as the Union Party candidate.

“This was a political movement that was from the left. They believed that FDR wasn’t doing enough. They were populism and a little bit more radical than FDR was willing to do,” said Hornbacher.

The Union Party was formed in 1935 by Senator Huey Long. Long was a Democratic Senator from Louisiana who was simultaneously affiliated with far-left socialism and far-right fascism. When he was assassinated in 1935, North Dakota’s Lemke was tapped for the nomination. As for how he did?

“Terrible,” said Hornbacher.

“I think he got like 2% of the national vote. He only got 13% in North Dakota, so, if you can’t carry your home state, you’re not going to do well,” said Springer.

FDR went on to win re-election in spectacular fashion. As for North Dakota’s next presidential candidate? He already has support in high places.

“I think he would be a great president,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong, R-North Dakota.

“I’ll definitely vote for him,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

And as for North Dakota’s first presidential candidate? Lemke won re-election in the House of Representatives the same year he lost the presidency.

The Union Party dissolved shortly after the 1936 election and it wasn’t exactly the most desirable organization to be part of. Historians note some of its leaders, like Father Charles Coughlin, were infamously anti-semitic. However, historians also say that was not a view held by North Dakota’s Bill Lemke.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.