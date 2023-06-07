MSU-M student competes on Wheel of Fortune
David Avelsgard finished 2nd
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - David Avelsgard, a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, competed on a college edition of Wheel of Fortune, Tuesday night.
The broadcast journalism major solved a few different puzzles, and won more than $14,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Mexico.
He just barely missed out on winning.
