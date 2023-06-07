MSU-M student competes on Wheel of Fortune

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - David Avelsgard, a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead, competed on a college edition of Wheel of Fortune, Tuesday night.

The broadcast journalism major solved a few different puzzles, and won more than $14,000 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Mexico.

He just barely missed out on winning.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.