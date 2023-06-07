More than 2,800 speeding tickets given in recent ND crackdown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Speeding Slows You Down enforcement campaign from April 21-May 21 to reinforce the importance of driving the speed limit.

A total of 3,173 citations were made throughout the enforcement patrols. Of those citations, 2,815 were tickets for speeding. Traffic stops also resulted in 115 other traffic citations - 54 suspended/revoked license violations, 50 seat belt citations, 45 uninsured motorists, nine distracted driving citations, four drug arrests and two DUIs.

Preliminary data for 2022 shows 25 motor vehicle deaths were speed-related, a decrease from 29 in 2021. High visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of the Vision Zero Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

Summer H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to an impaired driver on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.