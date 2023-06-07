Moorhead Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Farmers Market has taken a significant step towards promoting local food access by announcing its acceptance of SNAP benefits.

This allows shoppers to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase fresh produce and goods at the market. When shoppers redeem their SNAP benefits at the Moorhead Farmers Market, their purchasing power is tripled through a unique matching program.

“I am able to give them triple their amount, and match up to ten dollars.” Said Lisa Meader, a Snap Benefit Coordinator.

The expansion of SNAP benefits and the introduction of the matching program align with the market’s mission to enhance the accessibility of locally produced, healthy food options for the wider community.

This initiative not only addresses immediate food security concerns but also supports the local economy and fosters a sense of community engagement.

“People who are in need and want to be able to live a healthier and longer life, and being able to provide them with at least some type of resource is just a great feeling,” Meader said.

The market will be open Tuesday’s June 6 through September 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hjemkomst Center parking lot. The market will be closed on July 4th.

