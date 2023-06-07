Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead Farmers Market accepting SNAP benefits

purchasing power is tripled through a unique matching program
By Reed Gregory
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Farmers Market has taken a significant step towards promoting local food access by announcing its acceptance of SNAP benefits.

This allows shoppers to utilize their SNAP benefits to purchase fresh produce and goods at the market. When shoppers redeem their SNAP benefits at the Moorhead Farmers Market, their purchasing power is tripled through a unique matching program.

“I am able to give them triple their amount, and match up to ten dollars.” Said Lisa Meader, a Snap Benefit Coordinator.

The expansion of SNAP benefits and the introduction of the matching program align with the market’s mission to enhance the accessibility of locally produced, healthy food options for the wider community.

This initiative not only addresses immediate food security concerns but also supports the local economy and fosters a sense of community engagement.

“People who are in need and want to be able to live a healthier and longer life, and being able to provide them with at least some type of resource is just a great feeling,” Meader said.

The market will be open Tuesday’s June 6 through September 26 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Hjemkomst Center parking lot. The market will be closed on July 4th.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning pursuit
Man arrested, faces multiple charges after Sunday morning chase
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
Quido mugshot
Sheriff: Man arrested for attempted murder after domestic call in Mapleton

Latest News

Jefte Nzimoto Mug
Fargo DUI crash on 45th Street
Wheel MSUM
MSU-M student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
Argusville, ND school
Demolition set to begin on Argusville High School