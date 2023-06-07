Minnesota astronaut recaps successful mission to International Space Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - NASA astronaut and White Bear Lake native is speaking about his recent successful mission to the International Space Station.

Josh Cassada was part of NASA’s SpaceX Crews 5 and was joined by Minnesota’s U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, who talked about the importance of continued support for NASA.

“I think for every kid out there who wants to believe that they can achieve their dreams, Josh is an incredible example,” Klobuchar said.

Cassada launched to the International Space Station in October of last year as the pilot of the mission, and spent five months in space. His crew contributed to hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations, including looking at ways to enhance future long-duration space missions and examining how microgravity works.

“The work NASA does makes a difference here on Earth,” said Sen. Klobuchar, who is on the U.S. Commerce Committee that oversees NASA. She says space exploration creates jobs and supports businesses.

“67 Minnesota-based companies supplying components to NASA’s deep space program. Minnesota has an eye for innovation, bringing the world everything from the Post-It note to the pacemaker.”

Cassada thanked people throughout his life who helped him get to where he is today, including his 7th grade teacher, who was there to witness his launch into space.

“This is not something anyone does alone, so many people throughout my life enabled this to happen and I’m just so honored to be able to represent Minnesota, represent our country, to represent our planet, and just push the boundaries of what we can do and what we know,” Cassada said.

The crew of four spent 157 days in orbit before splashing down safely off the coast of Tampa, Florida on March 11.

