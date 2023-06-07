Cooking with Cash Wa
Man sentenced to four years for oil scheme in ND

Mark McGregor sentenced(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATFORD, CITY N.D. (KUMV) - A McKenzie County judge has sentenced a man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to participating in a Watford City oil skimming operation.

Prosecutors say Mark McGregor handled the transportation and housing of the oil.

He’s one of four indicted in the scheme.

