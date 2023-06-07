Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Lab-shepherd mix holds the record for world’s longest dog tongue

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.
At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A lab-shepherd mix from Metairie, Louisiana, now holds the world’s record for the longest tongue on a living dog.

Zoey’s owners, Sadie and Drew Williams, said people commented on their dog’s tongue so much they took her to the vet to have it measured.

At 5 inches long, it turns out Zoey’s tongue was a record-breaker.

Her owners also said she is friendly, but she might slobber on you if you pet her.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
UPDATE: Toddler, adult killed in Fargo apartment fire
Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
Madeline Kingsbury
Children of Maddi Kingsbury to remain with Kingsbury’s parents
Jefte Nzimoto Mug
Fargo DUI crash on 45th Street

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - June 7
FILE - Wayne Brady attends the Paramount 2022 Upfront party in New York on May 18, 2022. Brady...
New version of ‘The Wiz’ will be led by Wayne Brady and Alan Mingo Jr. sharing the title role
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Father, son gunned down after high school graduation; 19-year-old suspect in custody
NDT – Top Talkers – June 7