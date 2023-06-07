“He cannot be trusted”: Planned Parenthood issues statement on Burgum’s bid for President

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Planned Parenthood has issued a statement in response to North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s announcement that he is running for President of the United States.

North Dakota’s State Director, Katie Christensen, says Burgum signed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans into law.

“Bans all abortions in North Dakota, except in very narrow circumstances where a pregnant person’s life is at risk,” the statement from Planned Parenthood says. “The law also only provides an exception for survivors of rape or incest until six weeks of pregnancy, well before most people even know they are pregnant, making the ‘exception’ essentially useless. And as seen in other states across the U.S., narrow exceptions often block pregnant people from receiving appropriate health care.”

The North Dakota Supreme Court blocked the state’s trigger abortion ban from taking effect, citing the fundamental right to life saving and health preserving abortions.

“North Dakotans deserve better,” the statement said.

Christensen also brought up other bills in the legislative session, which she says are concerning.

“Beyond the harmful abortion ban, Governor Burgum has targeted trans youth by signing a gender-affirming care ban for minors and allowed tax dollars to fund non medically licensed anti-abortion centers.”

She goes on to say: “People across the nation have made it clear time and time again that private medical decisions stay between a patient and their provider. And yet Gov. Burgum signed an extreme abortion ban into law just a few weeks ago. He cannot be trusted with the health care of North Dakotans, let alone the health and wellbeing of all people in our country. I want to warn everyone- Burgum’s extreme agenda has decimated health care in North Dakota. He will bring his same agenda to D.C. if given the chance.”

Katie Christensen is the North Dakota State Director and External Affairs for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.