Happy Harry’s Ribfest kicks off today at the Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leave the white shirt at home if you’re looking to indulge in some of the best barbecue this weekend because Happy Harry’s Ribfest returns and kicks off June 7-10, outside of the Fargodome.

Some of the most awarded barbecue vendors will be cooking up a variety of good eats for people to try. There’s also going to be plenty of entertainment. Headliners taking the stage include Parmalee on Wednesday night, Diamond Rio on June 8, Fuel on June 9, and Lit on June 10.

Performers hit the stage at about 9 p.m. each night.

Tickets are on sale now. Gate admission is $5. All concerts are included with the cost of gate admission. Parking is $5.

Ribfest is open starting at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. On June 8 & 9, There’s the Lip-smacking Lunch Special. You buy the meat and the sides are free.

For more information visit the Fargodome website.

