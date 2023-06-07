Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Fargo Joblist

Happy Harry’s Ribfest kicks off today at the Fargodome

Some of the most awarded barbecue vendors will be cooking up a variety of good eats for people to try.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Leave the white shirt at home if you’re looking to indulge in some of the best barbecue this weekend because Happy Harry’s Ribfest returns and kicks off June 7-10, outside of the Fargodome.

Some of the most awarded barbecue vendors will be cooking up a variety of good eats for people to try. There’s also going to be plenty of entertainment. Headliners taking the stage include Parmalee on Wednesday night, Diamond Rio on June 8, Fuel on June 9, and Lit on June 10.

Performers hit the stage at about 9 p.m. each night.

Tickets are on sale now. Gate admission is $5. All concerts are included with the cost of gate admission. Parking is $5.

Ribfest is open starting at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. On June 8 & 9, There’s the Lip-smacking Lunch Special. You buy the meat and the sides are free.

For more information visit the Fargodome website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge
stock graphic
Woman dies in tractor vs. pickup crash
Jefte Nzimoto Mug
Fargo DUI crash on 45th Street
Wheel MSUM
MSU-M student competes on Wheel of Fortune
Fence, deck, and garage damaged in police pursuit
Police: Chase suspect crashes into fence & deck, still on the run

Latest News

10:00PM Sports - June 7
VNL @ 6: Gov. Doug Burgum announces run for president
Minnesota Rep. Jamie Long (left) and Rep. Lisa Demuth (right)
Minnesota House leaders reflect on ‘historic’ 2023 legislative session
Sen. Kari Dziedzic (left) and Sen. Mark Johnson (right)
MN Senators reflect on legislative session in 1-on-1 interviews