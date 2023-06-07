Grand Forks Public Schools switching bus service next school year

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Students within the Grand Forks Public School District will be getting a ride to and from school from a different bus company next school year.

The Grand Forks School board recently approved a services agreement with Valley Bus Service. The district previously had an agreement with Dietrich Bus Service. The district has been working with School Transportation Consultant Tom Watson on a bidding and selection process. The three-year contract with Valley Bus starts on July 1, 2023 and runs through June 30, 2026.

”The specific routes are similar and reflective of what currently is, so this agreement I think will accomplish a smooth transition for when students are last transported by Dietrich on June 29 perhaps, until when they are beginning transportation with Valley Bus Service,” explains Grand Forks Public Schools Business Manager Brandon Baumbach.

The school board also approved the purchase of the bus barn and buses currently owned by Dietrich. The district will lease the bus barn and buses back to Valley Bus, with the expectation that Valley Bus will purchase them after one year. The district’s business manager says this will ease the entry of Valley Bus into Grand Forks and will not have a significant impact on the budget.

“The purpose ultimately is to help them make sure they have a soft landing here in transition, so we don’t miss a single day of kids getting to school on time,” said Business Manager Brandon Baumbach.

The bus barn is located at 1115 55th Street North in Grand Forks. Baumbach says it is in good working order and includes three bus bays, office space and equipment such as air compressors and a pressure washer for the buses. The bus barn will cost the school district approximately $725,000.

Through negotiations with Valley Bus, Baumbach says he is confident in their ability to provide quality service to the school district.

“Their ability to hire non-CDL drivers, train them in house because they’ve gone and sought those credentials, and make them great employees. So they’re not marketing just to the CDL market that’s out there, they’re saying you’re going to part of our team and trained up,” Baumbach explains.

The school board unanimously approved the transportation services agreement with Valley Bus, purchase agreement for the bus barn, and authorized negotiation to purchase school buses from Dietrich Bus Service. You can find more detail on the most recent school board agenda. The board meets again on June 12.

