Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic on 32nd Ave. S. and I-29 was rerouted Tuesday afternoon, as a woman was experiencing a mental health crisis on the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge.

This happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and with the help of friends of the woman, they were able to safely remove her from danger.

