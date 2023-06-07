Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police rescue woman from the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic on 32nd Ave. S. and I-29 was rerouted Tuesday afternoon, as a woman was experiencing a mental health crisis on the I-29 overpass pedestrian bridge.

This happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Officers arrived and with the help of friends of the woman, they were able to safely remove her from danger.

