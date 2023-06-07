Fargo DUI crash on 45th Street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol reported a DUI crash that occurred on June 6th, 2023 at 5:07pm in the city of Fargo at the west bound 45th Street exit.

22-year-old Jefte Nzimoto rear ended 54-year-old Guillermo Cruz at a red light then fled on foot following the crash. Multiple witnesses observed the crash, and assisted Fargo Police with locating Nzimoto as he was fleeing the scene of the crash on foot. Nzimoto was combative and resisted arrest when Fargo PD officers tried to talk with him.

Nzimoto was charged with DUI, DUI refusal, leaving the scene of a crash involving another vehicle, and was found to have multiple felony warrants.

Nzimoto was transported to the Essentia Hospital where he was medically cleared of injuries and was then transported to the Cass County Jail on the above charges. The Fargo Police Department assisted the ND Highway Patrol and charged Nzimoto with resisting arrest. No injuries resulted form this crash.

