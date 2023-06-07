Demolition set to begin on Argusville High School

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Argusville High School has been abandoned for over 25 years with its last graduating class back in 1997. But the demolition team has finally been called in and steps have been arranged to have the building taken down.

“We took the fences around the perimeter of the property. Start bringing in heavy equipment tomorrow and probably start the demo process on Thursday” said Tom Gentzkow of Trio Environmental of West Fargo, who is leading the project.

Local Fire Chief, Randy Teberg says the building is not just hard on the eyes, but it’s becoming a safety concern as well.

“Eyesore and dangerous, because rocks are starting to fall now” said Teberg.

The building has some historical value, but it is not serving the town a service anymore.

“I think it’s a double-edged sword is what it is. I think there’s a lot of history here, I think there’s a lot of memories here…whenever you take down an old school, it shocks some people” said Gentzkow.

Outside of some mixed emotions, most are hoping the space can be used to benefit the community

“Yeah it would be awesome because we have no stores in town here at all, gas stations or anything. So it would be really nice to have a convenience store or gas or something” said Teberg.

With a population of about 500 people the only spot in town is the local bar, Happy Trails Tavern. The owners said the school has been empty in the 22 years they’ve been in operation.

“I think uh, most residents, I mean I don’t wanna speak for them, kinda drive by and go, what’s gonna happen here maybe we should get this cleaned up…I think uh, everyone is interested about getting it started and probably getting it to disappear” said Gentzkow.

Trio Environmental hopes to have the demolition project completed and cleaned up before July 4th of this year.

